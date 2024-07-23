Business Standard
RateGain wins Diversity Impact Award at World HRD Congress

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
RateGain Travel Technologies has been awarded the prestigious Diversity Impact Award by the World HRD Congress in collaboration with CMO Asia. This recognition highlights RateGain's dedicated efforts towards fostering an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace.
This accolade is one of many that highlight RateGain's significant progress in DE&I within a short period. The company's unique initiatives under its three Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) have been pivotal in earning this recognition. These ERGs, each focused on People, Policies, and Partnership, exemplify RateGain's comprehensive approach to DE&I, showcasing their dedication and innovative thinking.
First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

