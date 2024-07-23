RateGain wins Diversity Impact Award at World HRD Congress

This accolade is one of many that highlight RateGain's significant progress in DE&I within a short period. The company's unique initiatives under its three Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) have been pivotal in earning this recognition. These ERGs, each focused on People, Policies, and Partnership, exemplify RateGain's comprehensive approach to DE&I, showcasing their dedication and innovative thinking.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

RateGain Travel Technologies has been awarded the prestigious Diversity Impact Award by the World HRD Congress in collaboration with CMO Asia. This recognition highlights RateGain's dedicated efforts towards fostering an inclusive, diverse, and equitable workplace.