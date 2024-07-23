Capital Goods stocks edge higher

Capital Goods stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Capital Goods index increasing 243.81 points or 0.34% at 72921.59 at 09:42 IST. Among the components of the BSE Capital Goods index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 4.59%), Honeywell Automation India Ltd (up 1.57%),Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.52%),Timken India Ltd (up 1.35%),Elgi Equipments Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (up 1.33%), Kaynes Technology India Ltd (up 1.16%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 0.84%), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 0.78%), and Bharat Dynamics Ltd (up 0.47%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On the other hand, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (down 1.67%), GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.48%), and Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (down 1.14%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 60.29 or 0.11% at 52856.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.86 points or 0.09% at 16048.04.

The Nifty 50 index was up 8.8 points or 0.04% at 24518.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 10.26 points or 0.01% at 80512.34.

On BSE,1517 shares were trading in green, 1472 were trading in red and 124 were unchanged.

