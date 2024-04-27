Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 crore
Net profit of Craftsman Automation declined 19.74% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 980.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.58% to Rs 304.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.88% to Rs 4451.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3182.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1105.34980.37 13 4451.733182.60 40 OPM %18.7219.22 -19.7421.48 - PBDT166.11151.53 10 722.38576.40 25 PBT93.8291.60 2 444.69354.79 25 NP62.3377.66 -20 304.47248.39 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon