Craftsman Automation consolidated net profit declines 19.74% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 croreNet profit of Craftsman Automation declined 19.74% to Rs 62.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 77.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.75% to Rs 1105.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 980.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 22.58% to Rs 304.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.88% to Rs 4451.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3182.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
