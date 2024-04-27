RBL Bank consolidated net profit rises 22.06% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 26.34% to Rs 3339.18 croreNet profit of RBL Bank rose 22.06% to Rs 364.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 298.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 26.34% to Rs 3339.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2642.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.01% to Rs 1259.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 919.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 28.08% to Rs 12393.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9676.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
