Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure declined 33.33% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.350.31 13 OPM %51.4380.65 -PBDT0.180.25 -28 PBT0.150.22 -32 NP0.120.18 -33
