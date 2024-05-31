Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.15% to Rs 0.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 271.79% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 242.72% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 1033.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.15% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.510.263.531.0386.2742.3156.0959.220.440.122.000.650.410.091.870.520.340.031.450.39