Crane Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 1033.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 96.15% to Rs 0.51 croreNet profit of Crane Infrastructure rose 1033.33% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.15% to Rs 0.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 271.79% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 242.72% to Rs 3.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content