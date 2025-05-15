Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 05:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Creative Newtech consolidated net profit declines 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Creative Newtech consolidated net profit declines 32.56% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:52 PM IST

Sales rise 32.50% to Rs 402.99 crore

Net profit of Creative Newtech declined 32.56% to Rs 13.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.50% to Rs 402.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 304.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.07% to Rs 53.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.58% to Rs 1774.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1713.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales402.99304.15 32 1774.481713.12 4 OPM %3.323.86 -2.582.42 - PBDT16.1525.61 -37 62.7159.55 5 PBT15.8325.28 -37 61.5558.23 6 NP13.7320.36 -33 53.1148.25 10

First Published: May 15 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

