Global Health consolidated net profit declines 20.40% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.16% to Rs 931.25 croreNet profit of Global Health declined 20.40% to Rs 101.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 127.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.16% to Rs 931.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 808.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.68% to Rs 481.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 478.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.74% to Rs 3692.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3275.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales931.25808.63 15 3692.323275.11 13 OPM %24.1322.18 -23.7524.40 - PBDT232.59188.54 23 890.91799.83 11 PBT183.34143.09 28 697.16627.10 11 NP101.40127.38 -20 481.44478.19 1
