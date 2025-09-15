Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CRED-IndusInd Bank partnership launches new Rupay credit card

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

CRED has launched a new credit card program with rewards across all e commerce, and instant, flexible redemption on flights, hotels, hundreds of merchants, and thousands of products. The first launch in this program is the CRED IndusInd Bank Rupay credit card.

Kunal Shah, founder, CRED said, The creditworthy deserve the freedom of choice. The new CRED credit card program turns every online spend into an act of self-expression, with rewards that follow taste, not terms. Instant redemption upgrades every transaction, merging product, platform, and privilege into a seamless lifestyle extension.

Soumitra Sen, Country Head - Consumer Banking & Marketing, IndusInd Bank said, The IndusInd CRED partnership is a natural fit - both brands share a DNA of innovation, exclusivity, and premium experiences. CRED brings a highly curated, digital-native community, while IndusInd brings the banking pedigree, credit expertise, and lifestyle benefits. Together, this co-brand will capture the fast-growing e commerce and affluent spend segment, positioning the card as the default choice at checkout and reinforcing our leadership in the premium consumer space.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Great Eastern Shipping Company contracts to sell 2005 built Suezmax Crude Tanker - Jag Lok

Adani Enterprises bags ropeway project connecting Sonprayag with Kedarnath

Firstsource Solutions appoints Kumaran Shanmuhan as Chief Strategy Officer

Maruti Suzuki introduces the All-New VICTORIS at Rs 10.49 lakh

KIMS commences operations of new hospital at Mahadevapura, Bengaluru

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:58 PM IST

