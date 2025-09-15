Monday, September 15, 2025 | 07:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maruti Suzuki introduces the All-New VICTORIS at Rs 10.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki introduces the All-New VICTORIS at Rs 10.49 lakh

Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India announced introductory prices for the All-New VICTORIS Got it All SUV starting at Rs 10,49,900/-. Start of sales to commence from 22 September 2025.

Announcing the prices of the VICTORIS, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, We have received an incredible response for the VICTORIS ever since its launch earlier this month. Customers have expressed overwhelming appreciation for the VICTORIS SUV, especially its intelligent technology, hyper-connected features, progressive and sleek design and all-round safety. Building on this euphoria, we are delighted to announce introductory prices for the VICTORIS, starting at ₹ 10,49,900. Armed with versatile powertrain options that are tailored for adventurous and environmentally responsible buyers of today, the VICTORIS is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG and Smart Hybrid. With its robust performance, 5-star safety~ and cutting-edge features, the VICTORIS truly has 'Got It All'making it aspirational, yet accessible for today's youthful SUV customers who seek experiential lifestyles.

 

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

