Credifin standalone net profit declines 1.69% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.27% to Rs 18.51 crore

Net profit of Credifin declined 1.69% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.27% to Rs 18.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.18.5115.392.386.170.440.950.440.950.580.59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News