Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Ace Men Engg Works reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Ace Men Engg Works reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

GIFT Nifty hints at green start for equities; US-Iran tensions continue to escalate

Economic Buzz: US trade deficit widens to $70.3 billion in December

Stock Alert: RailTel Corp, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, GHV Infra Projects, IIFL Finance

GHV Infra secures RTS plants supply order worth 153-cr

Tata Technologies allots 37,344 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

