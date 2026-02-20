GHV Infra secures RTS plants supply order worth 153-cr

GHV Infra Projects said that it has received a letter of award (LoA) from Enmas EPC Power Projects (EEPC JV) for the supply of Rooftop Solar (RTS) Plants for 14,416 Scheduled Caste (SC) & Scheduled Tribe (ST) consumers.

The order consists of supply, at the site of installation, of all materials required for the 28.83 MWp grid-connected rooftop solar (RTS) plants for 14,416 SC & ST consumers The scope includes solar panel, inverter, module mounting structure, distribution boards, cabling, earthing, etc. In addition to material supply, the company will undertake installation, testing, and commissioning of the RTS plants for each of the 14,416 consumers.

The order is valued at Rs 123 crore and it will be completed within period of 120 days.

GHV Infra Projects operates in the infrastructure and construction sector as an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company. The firm undertakes projects across transportation infrastructure, water management, industrial development, building construction, and environment and energy sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 391.6% to Rs 14.55 crore on 646.1% jump in net sales to Rs 137.73 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter hit the 5% upper circuit limit to close at Rs 351.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News