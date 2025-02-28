Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'AA+/A1+' rating Balrampur Chini with 'stable' outlook

Crisil Ratings reaffirms 'AA+/A1+' rating Balrampur Chini with 'stable' outlook

Image

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Balrampur Chini Mills said that Crisil Ratings has reaffirmed its 'Crisil AA+/Stable/Crisil A1+' ratings on the long-term bank facilities and commercial paper programme of the company.

Crisil Ratings stated that the ratings continue to reflect the companys dominant market position in the sugar and allied sectors in north India, which has added diversity to its revenue profile; established relationships with farmers; superior operating efficiency and strong financial risk profile.

These strengths are partially offset by susceptibility to cyclicality in the sugar business and regulatory changes, including movement in the state advised price (SAP) for cane in Uttar Pradesh and minimum selling price (MSP) for sugar or regulations around distillery operations.

 

The ratings also consider risks associated with the ongoing polylactic acid (PLA) project, which will require sizeable investment and is in early stages.

The business risk profile of BCML continues to be strong driven by diversity in revenue profile and integrated operations.

Also Read

Samir Arora at BS Manthan

Market LIVE: Good time for new SIP investors, says Samir Arora at BS Manthan; Sensex down 1350 pts

EB-5 visa

Trump can't scrap EB-5 visa-investors have legal safeguards: Explained

Ajai Chowdhry, co-founder, HCL.

Manthan LIVE: India should work on producing its own semiconductors, says Ajai Chowdhry

Amar Preet Singh, Amar Preet, Air Chief Marshal

Air Force chief pushes for developing indigenous defence manufacturing

wind power

Datta Power inks pact with SECI to supply power from 50-MW wind project

The financial risk profile remains comfortable supported by steady cash generation and controlled debt levels.

Balrampur Chini Mills is one of the largest integrated sugar manufacturers in India. The companys operations are forward integrated, into manufacturing ethanol, using molasses (a by-product of sugar), and power, using cogeneration from bagasse.

As of December 2024, the company had reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 124 crore (Rs 236 crore a year earlier) on net revenue of Rs 3,912 crore (Rs 4,159 crore).

The scrip slipped 1.52% to currently trade at Rs 440.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Volumes jump at KSB Ltd counter

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Telecom shares fall

Telecom shares fall

Information Technology shares slide

Information Technology shares slide

Reserve money falls 1.1% on weekly basis

Reserve money falls 1.1% on weekly basis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEBusiness Standard Manthan LIVEStocks To WatchStock Market CrashAFG vs AUS Playing 11Latest News LIVEGold Silver Price TodayGATE 2025 Answer KeyMarathi Bhasha Gaurav Diwas 2025Nothing Phone 3a Series Software Support
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon