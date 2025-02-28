Friday, February 28, 2025 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 1695.49 points or 3.56% at 45993.58 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 5.27%), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (down 5.22%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 4.52%),Tube Investments of India Ltd (down 3.96%),Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 3.84%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (down 3.81%), Eicher Motors Ltd (down 3.44%), Tata Motors Ltd (down 3.19%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.94%), and Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 2.82%).

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 1372.44 or 3.11% at 42739.2.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 371.6 points or 2.72% at 13314.01.

The Nifty 50 index was down 421.6 points or 1.87% at 22123.45.

The BSE Sensex index was down 1389.9 points or 1.86% at 73222.53.

On BSE,475 shares were trading in green, 3439 were trading in red and 112 were unchanged.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Telecom shares fall

Information Technology shares slide

Nifty slides below 22,150; European mrkt opens lower

Anupam Rasayan gains after inking LOI with Elementium Materials

Punjab & Sind Bank drops for fifth straight session

First Published: Feb 28 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

