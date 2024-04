Powered by Capital Market - Live News

CRISIL announced that its step-down subsidiary, CRISIL ESG Ratings & Analytics (CRISIL ESG Ratings) has received the license today from Securities and Exchange Board of India to commence the business of ESG Ratings Provider (ERP) and has executed the Business Transfer Agreement for transfer of company's ESG Scores business to CRISIL ESG Ratings as a going concern on a slump sale basis.