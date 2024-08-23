Business Standard
Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 9.40 cr

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
From Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency
Shakti Pumps (India) has received its first order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given Letter of Award for 400 Nos. of Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 9.40 crore.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 6:21 PM IST

