Shakti Pumps wins order of Rs 9.40 cr

Shakti Pumps (India) has received its first order from the state of Jharkhand. Jharkhand Renewable Energy Development Agency has given Letter of Award for 400 Nos. of Solar Water Pumping Systems (SWPS) at various locations across the state of Jharkhand under Component-B of PM-KUSUM scheme. The total amount of the order value is for around Rs. 9.40 crore.