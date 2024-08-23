Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balasore Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Balasore Alloys reports consolidated net profit of Rs 18.57 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 44.44% to Rs 222.90 crore
Net profit of Balasore Alloys reported to Rs 18.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 44.44% to Rs 222.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 401.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales222.90401.18 -44 OPM %11.551.77 -PBDT25.742.05 1156 PBT25.74-3.59 LP NP18.57-3.58 LP
First Published: Aug 23 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

