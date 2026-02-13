Crown Lifters standalone net profit declines 36.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 2.30% to Rs 8.50 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters declined 36.74% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.30% to Rs 8.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8.508.7043.7661.953.385.162.103.531.672.64

