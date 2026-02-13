Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 53.50% in the December 2025 quarter

VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 53.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales decline 18.92% to Rs 50.78 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing declined 53.50% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 18.92% to Rs 50.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales50.7862.63 -19 OPM %7.237.50 -PBDT2.003.15 -37 PBT1.372.45 -44 NP0.932.00 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

