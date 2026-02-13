Sri Amarnath Finance standalone net profit declines 17.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.03% to Rs 1.51 crore

Net profit of Sri Amarnath Finance declined 17.24% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.03% to Rs 1.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.511.4871.5277.700.981.150.961.120.720.87

