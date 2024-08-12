Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 836.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.49% to Rs 7.63 crore

Net profit of Crown Lifters rose 836.75% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.49% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.7.635.0751.5143.393.622.202.351.1710.961.17