Crown Lifters standalone net profit rises 836.75% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.49% to Rs 7.63 croreNet profit of Crown Lifters rose 836.75% to Rs 10.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 50.49% to Rs 7.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales7.635.07 50 OPM %51.5143.39 -PBDT3.622.20 65 PBT2.351.17 101 NP10.961.17 837
