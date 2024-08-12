Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.19% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Galada Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.370.21 76 OPM %59.4642.86 -PBDT0.090.03 200 PBT0.040.01 300 NP0.030.01 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content