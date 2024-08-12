Galada Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore

Net profit of Galada Finance rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.19% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.370.2159.4642.860.090.030.040.010.030.01