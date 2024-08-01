Business Standard
Eco Hotels and Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.16 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 01 2024 | 9:09 AM IST
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore
Net Loss of Eco Hotels and Resorts reported to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.06 -50 OPM %-4866.67-716.67 -PBDT-1.09-0.43 -153 PBT-1.09-0.44 -148 NP-1.16-0.41 -183
First Published: Aug 01 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

