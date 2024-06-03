Cupid commences distribution of its Rapid IVD kits in domestic market

Cupid has initiated the distribution of its IVD kits in various states across India, including Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, and Madhya Pradesh. The company is targeting a nationwide presence by the end of the fiscal year and has already established a strong sales team for this purpose.

Cupid's IVD kits hold certifications under ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 14001:2015 and have received approval from CDSCO. These products are validated by prestigious laboratories, including the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB), ICMR (Indian Institute of Malaria Research), and NABL Accredited Labs. The company is also in the process of securing WHO PQ and European CE certifications for multiple products.

Cupid has successfully exported IVD kits to nations like Tanzania, Liberia, Ghana, the Philippines, and Nepal. Additionally, the company is currently in the process of product registration in Cameroon, Myanmar, Bhutan, Mozambique, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Zambia, and Sierra Leone. The present export orders total approximately Rs 1.25 crore.

Cupid announced the commencement of its strategic venture into the Indian market through the introduction of its Rapid In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) kits distribution network. This move is a key component of Cupid's overarching strategy to amplify its presence in the worldwide IVD market.