Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 03:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

Currency in circulation gains 5.3% on year

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.1% on the week to stand at Rs 35.99 lakh crore as on January 24, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money contracted by 0.10% on the week to Rs 46.52 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 5.3% on a year ago basis compared to 3.90% increase at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 2.5% so far while the reserve money has gone up by 0.5%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

Clean Science & Technology consolidated net profit rises 4.81% in the December 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 233.84% in the December 2024 quarter

UFO Moviez India consolidated net profit rises 233.84% in the December 2024 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Dr Lal Pathlabs consolidated net profit rises 18.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 37.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Alankit consolidated net profit declines 37.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon