Currency in circulation rises 7.5% on year

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation rose by 0.8% on the week to stand at Rs 35.62 lakh crore as on November 1, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.43% on the week to Rs 47.18 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.5% on a year ago basis compared to 3.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation rose 1.4% so far while the reserve money has gained by 1.9%.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

