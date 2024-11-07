Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets bounce after trade data

Chinese markets bounce after trade data

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Thursday as upbeat Chinese trade data offset concerns over the impact of Trump's policies on international trade, immigration and other key issues.

The dollar saw a modest pullback in Asian session, oil prices fluctuated, and gold recovered some ground after falling sharply in the previous session as focus shifted to interest-rate decisions from the Bank of England and the Federal Reserve due later in the day.

China's Shanghai Composite index jumped 2.57 percent to 3,470.66 as official data showed China's exports expanded the most in more than two years in October.

Exports grew 12.7 percent on a yearly basis, following an increase of 2.4 percent in September, customs data revealed. Shipments were forecast to climb only 5.0 percent.

 

On the other hand, imports dropped 2.3 percent annually after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month due to weaker domestic demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

US elections 2024 LIVE: Joe Biden set to address nation after Trump's historic victory

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 Live score: Bengal Warriorz vs Dabang Delhi match begins at 8 PM

engineering research and development, ER&D

Despite chaos, West Asia remains positive for engineering companies

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Northern Arc secures $65 mn commitment from global firms for climate fund

Ananth Narayan

BFSI Summit: Sebi WTM calls for strengthening of MII governance framework

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS elections 2024 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon