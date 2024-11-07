Business Standard
Indian Railways sets new record, over 3 Crore passengers traveled in a single day on 4th November 2024

Last Updated : Nov 07 2024 | 6:51 PM IST
Ministry of Railways stated yesterday during this year's festive season from October 1 to November 5, 2024, Indian Railways achieved a remarkable feat by transporting 65 lakh passengers on 4,521 special trains in last thirty six days. These additional services have played a crucial role in facilitating smooth travel during the ongoing Durga Puja, Diwali and Chhath Puja celebrations. To meet the increased travel demand during the festive period from October 1 to November 30, 2024, Indian Railways announced a total of 7,724 special trains, marking a 73% increase compared to last years 4,429 special train services.

First Published: Nov 07 2024 | 4:10 PM IST

