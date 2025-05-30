Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Currency in circulation up 3.30% in this fiscal year

Currency in circulation up 3.30% in this fiscal year

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation stayed flat on the week to stand at Rs 38.42 lakh crore as on May 23, 2025. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money gained 0.10% on the week to Rs 49.43 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 7.2% on a year ago basis compared to 4.1% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation increased 3.30% so far while the reserve money has gone higher by 2.2%.

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

