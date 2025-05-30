Friday, May 30, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rallis India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2025.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd, Elgi Equipments Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Muthoot Finance Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 May 2025.

Rallis India Ltd surged 10.06% to Rs 316.2 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34602 shares in the past one month.

 

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd soared 10.04% to Rs 162.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 14.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69666 shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd spiked 8.72% to Rs 542.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26811 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

FinMin suggests RBI to give relief for borrowers under ₹2 lakh gold loan

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 280 pts; Nifty below 24,800; Metal, Auto indices fall over 1%

Muthoot Finance logo

Muthoot Finance soars 7% as FinMin seeks exemptions for gold loan norms

china, china flag, Politburo

Chinese students looking for new destinations amid Trump's visa crackdowns

World MS Day 2025, multiple sclerosis awareness

World Multiple Sclerosis Day 2025: History, significance, theme and more

Suzlon Energy Ltd spurt 8.48% to Rs 70.97. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 632.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 103.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Muthoot Finance Ltd advanced 6.96% to Rs 2209.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35310 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex down 152 pts, Nifty below 24,800 level; VIX slides 2.13%

Sensex down 152 pts, Nifty below 24,800 level; VIX slides 2.13%

Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends with 97.20x subscription

Prostarm Info Systems IPO ends with 97.20x subscription

NSE SME Nikita Papers' IPO ends with 1.4 times subscription

NSE SME Nikita Papers' IPO ends with 1.4 times subscription

INR gains amid falling Crude oil

INR gains amid falling Crude oil

Landmark Cars drops after Q4 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Landmark Cars drops after Q4 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 1 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon