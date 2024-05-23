Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Currency in circulation up 3% on year

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation turned lower by 0.2% on the week to stand at Rs 35.84 lakh crore as on May 17, 2024. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money stayed flat on the week to Rs 46.85 lakh crore. Currency in circulation rose 3% on a year ago basis compared to 7.8% rise at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gained by 1.9% so far while the reserve money has moved up by 0.1%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEITC Q4 Results TodayPaytm Share PriceZerodha | Nithin KamathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon