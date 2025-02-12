Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cycle manufacturers urged to offer incentives to promote cycling in India

Cycle manufacturers urged to offer incentives to promote cycling in India

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya met with leading cycle manufacturers yesterday to discuss strategies for promoting cycling nationwide. The meeting focused on incentivizing cycling and further boosting the momentum of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle initiative. Union Minister urged manufacturers to offer incentives to encourage cycling across all age groups. We need to attach cycling with tangible benefitssuch as carbon credits for riders, free helmets, or exclusive membership perks for regular cyclists. Incentives will naturally drive people towards cycling, he emphasized.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

