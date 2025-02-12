Business Standard

Energy sector playing significant role in India's growth

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his remarks at the India Energy Week 2025 via video message yesterday. Highlighting that experts worldwide are asserting that the 21st century belongs to India, Shri Modi remarked, "India is driving not only its growth but also the growth of the world, with the energy sector playing a significant role". He emphasized that India's energy ambitions are built on five pillars: harnessing resources, encouraging innovation among brilliant minds, economic strength and political stability, strategic geography making energy trade attractive and easier, and commitment to global sustainability. The Prime Minister noted that these factors are creating new opportunities in India's energy sector.

 

Underlining that the next two decades are crucial for a Viksit Bharat, the Prime Minister highlighted that several significant milestones will be achieved in the next five years. He noted that many of India's energy goals are aligned with the 2030 deadline, including the addition of 500 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, achieving net zero carbon emissions for Indian Railways, and producing five million metric tons of green hydrogen annually. He acknowledged that these targets may seem ambitious, but the achievements of the past decade have instilled confidence that these goals will be attained.

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

