Cyient Semiconductors partners with Anora

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

To collaborate on semiconductor product development

Cyient Semiconductors announced a strategic partnership with Anora, a global provider of semiconductor test, testability, and validation services. The collaboration brings together complementary strengths to provide comprehensive, end-to-end solutions for semiconductor product development.

Under this partnership, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora will deliver expertise across the entire semiconductor value chain, spanning architecture, design, silicon bring up, qualification, and testing. This integrated approach allows customers to accelerate time-to-market with confidence, while minimizing the inefficiencies and delays that come from working with multiple service providers.

As part of the collaboration, the companies will establish a state-of-the-art semiconductor validation and production test floor in Bangalore, India. The facility features clean room capabilities and equipment to productize silicon to volume production. Equipment includes probers, engineering and production handlers, multiple automated test equipment platforms, custom test solutions, thermal solutions, and a complete suite of tools required for device and package qualification. The new test floor facility in Bangalore significantly augments the already established clean room facility with various production equipment in Allen, Texas, USA. By combining advanced infrastructure with deep technical expertise, Cyient Semiconductors and Anora will enable customers to validate new silicon, transition seamlessly to production, and scale to high-volume manufacturingall under one roof.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 3:17 PM IST

