Ola Electric achieves 1 million production milestone in under 4 years

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Ola Electric Mobility announced a major manufacturing milestone as it rolled out its one-millionth vehicle from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu. To mark this historic milestone, Ola Electric rolled out a special edition Roadster X+ in a midnight blue, with sporty red accents across dual tone seat, rims and the battery pack.

Ola Electric commenced production in 2021 and has achieved this landmark in under four years, driven by strong demand for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters, and the recently launched Roadster X electric motorcycles.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:29 PM IST

