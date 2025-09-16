Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharti Airtel's anti-fraud initiatives reduce cybercrime activities by 14.3%

Bharti Airtel's anti-fraud initiatives reduce cybercrime activities by 14.3%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

Bharti Airtel today announced that its anti-fraud initiatives have resulted in a significant decline in cybercrime complaints, and that this has been further endorsed by recent information from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the MHA-I4C, there has been a staggering 68.7% decrease in the value of financial losses and a 14.3% drop in overall cybercrime incidents on the Airtel network, thereby validating the efficacy of Airtel's fraud detection solution in curbing cybercrime and creating a safe network for its customers. The data analyzed by MHA-I4C compares key cybercrime indicators from September 2024prior to the launch of Airtel's Fraud & spam detection solution with those from June 2025.

 

Commenting on the initiative, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel, said, We are on a mission of eliminating Spam and financial frauds for our customers. In the past one year, our AI-powered network solutions have identified over 48.3 billion spam calls and blocked 3.2 lakhs fraudulent links. However, we see this as small steps in a much larger fight. We will continue to innovate and invest heavily in this area until our networks are free of digital spam and scam.

The impact shared by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) - Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) encourages us tremendously and validates our efforts in this mission. I would like to commend the MHA I4C and DoT for their initiatives to curb spam and fraud and we will look forward to collaborating deeply with the authorities to eliminate the threats of cyber-crimes & frauds., Vittal added.

In September 2024, in a pioneering move to curb the country's spam menace, the company launched India's first network-based AI-powered Spam detection solution. It went a significant way towards solving the growing menace of spam calls and messages. The solution remains a first-of-its kind solution by a telecom service provider in the country, to alert customers in real-time to all suspected spam calls and SMSes. In continuation to this, in May 2025 the company unveiled world's first, solution that detects and blocks malicious links across all forms of communication on its network, in real time. This safe service has been seamlessly integrated with, and auto-enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. The findings of the I4C analysis highlight the effectiveness of these proactive measures by Airtel for its customers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ola Electric achieves 1 million production milestone in under 4 years

Ola Electric achieves 1 million production milestone in under 4 years

Krystal Integrated gains after bagging Rs 168-cr order from Andhra Pradesh DME

Krystal Integrated gains after bagging Rs 168-cr order from Andhra Pradesh DME

NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

John Cockerill gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Tata Steel

John Cockerill gains on bagging Rs 80-cr order from Tata Steel

Dollar index hits over 7-week low under 97 mark ahead of Fed

Dollar index hits over 7-week low under 97 mark ahead of Fed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon