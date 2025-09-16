Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

Sep 16 2025

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a multi-year partnership with ARN Media, one of Australia's leading audio-led entertainment companies, to transform its technology and business operations, based on TCS' deep domain expertise in the media and entertainment industry.

TCS leverages its global delivery capabilities and expertise in the communications and media industry to deliver Technology, Media, and Finance operations Services for ARN Media. This includes the design, development, and maintenance of enterprise and corporate applications, IT infrastructure support, end-user helpdesk and service management. Drawing on its expertise in operating model transformation, TCS will streamline ARN Media's IT operations by rationalizing the application portfolio and implementing consolidation and automation enablers tailored to the needs of ARN Media. Additionally, TCS will modernize and automate core business operations across sales, operations, finance, and accounting. This transformation is a key enabler as ARN builds a leaner and more agile organization focused on the core of their business content delivery to their audiences.

 

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI) TCS, said, Through this partnership, TCS is committed to support ARN Media on its data and AI-led transformation journey. By simplifying and modernizing technology operations, we aim to drive greater efficiency across ARN's core business functions. Our focus is on enabling faster, data-driven decision-making, enhancing agility, and optimizing costs with a flexible global delivery model. Ultimately, our goal is to empower ARN to deliver richer, more personalized content experiences while building a resilient, future-ready digital foundation.

First Published: Sep 16 2025

