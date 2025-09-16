Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

Image

Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
The Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) business vertical of Larsen & Tourbo has won a significant order from Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL) for 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP - 5 & 6) in Tamil Nadu. According to the company's project classification, the value of this order ranges between Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment. It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.

 

The order reinforces L&T's track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale nuclear power infrastructure projects for India's clean energy mission.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

EID Parry (India) allots 37,421 equity shares under ESOP

Bharti Airtel's anti-fraud initiatives reduce cybercrime activities by 14.3%

Bharti Airtel's anti-fraud initiatives reduce cybercrime activities by 14.3%

Ola Electric achieves 1 million production milestone in under 4 years

Ola Electric achieves 1 million production milestone in under 4 years

Krystal Integrated gains after bagging Rs 168-cr order from Andhra Pradesh DME

Krystal Integrated gains after bagging Rs 168-cr order from Andhra Pradesh DME

NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

NSE SME Taurian MPS breaks new ground on market debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon