Larsen & Tourbo wins 2X1000 Mwe Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

The scope encompasses the mechanical package for the project, including installation of the nuclear reactor and turbine systems (with generator and condenser), sea water systems, polar and trestle cranes, and other related equipment. It also includes accessories, piping, supports, structural steelwork, painting, anti-corrosion coating, insulation and full testing across various buildings and structures on site.
The order reinforces L&T's track record and proven expertise in delivering complex and large-scale nuclear power infrastructure projects for India's clean energy mission.
