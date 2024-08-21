Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyient to sell 14.50% stake in Cyient DLM via block deal

Cyient to sell 14.50% stake in Cyient DLM via block deal

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Cyient on Tuesday announced that its board has approved the sale of 14.50% stake in its subsidiary, Cyient DLM through block deal.
In a regulatory filing, Cyient stated, The board of directors has considered and approved the sale of up to 1,14,99,390 equity shares i.e. approximately 14.50% of the total outstanding equity shareholding of its subsidiary, Cyient DLM, by way of a share sale utilising the block deal window mechanism provided by the stock exchanges (in one or more tranches).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The expected date for completion of the sale is 21 August 2024 or such date as mutually agreed between the company and the buyer.
The company said that its current intent is to utilise the capital proceeds arising from the proposed transaction towards addressing its capital requirements in key investments including in the recently announced semiconductor business to support its growth, various organic and inorganic investments and retirement of debts of the company.
Cyient DLM, a subsidiary of Cyient, is one of the leading integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions providers with capabilities across the value chain and the entire life cycle of a product.
Cyient is a consulting-led, industry-centric, global technology solutions company. It currently operates through eight strategic business units: aerospace & defense; transportation; industrial, energy, and natural resources; semiconductor, internet of things and analytics; medical and healthcare; utilities & geospatial; communications and design-led manufacturing (Cyient DLM).
Shares of Cyient rallied 3.28% to Rs 1,997.40 while those of Cyient DLM fell 2.37% to Rs 769.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Doctor Protest, Protest, Delhi Doctor Protest

Kolkata murder: Resident doctors to protest at Jantar Mantar on day 10

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Pfizer surges 3% as investors cheer 350% dividend announcement; details

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile; Mid, SmallCap indices hold gains

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Goyal raises concerns about predatory pricing by e-commerce companies

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CISF officials visit RG Kar hospital, conduct inspection

Kolkata rape-murder case LIVE: CISF officials visit RG Kar hospital, conduct inspection

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon