Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NELCO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NELCO Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Rane (Madras) Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd, Rane Engine Valve Ltd and Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 21 August 2024.
NELCO Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1140.9 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22667 shares in the past one month.
Rane (Madras) Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 1320.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4548 shares in the past one month.
Parshva Enterprises Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 199.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4373 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 590 shares in the past one month.
Rane Engine Valve Ltd added 19.99% to Rs 518.25. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 14281 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1596 shares in the past one month.
Lypsa Gems & Jewellery Ltd advanced 19.94% to Rs 7.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62409 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

