Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cyprus Airways selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Cyprus Airways selects AirGain for competitive pricing intelligence

Image

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

RateGain Travel Technologies announced that Cyprus Airways, the flagship carrier of the Republic of Cyprus, has selected AirGain, RateGain's advanced pricing intelligence platform for airlines, to gain real-time competitive insights. This strategic collaboration underscores Cyprus Airways' commitment to delivering affordable and seamless travel experiences across its expanding network in Europe and the Middle East.

With AirGain, Cyprus Airways will access real-time competitive pricing data from over 300 airlines and 50+ OTAs. This enables the airline to refine its pricing strategies, optimize promotions, and maintain leadership in the aviation market. By leveraging dynamic pricing and market trends, Cyprus Airways aims to deliver exceptional value to its customers while ensuring sustainable growth.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Symphony jumps after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 79 cr

Symphony jumps after Q4 PAT rises 64% YoY to Rs 79 cr

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in April'25

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in April'25

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Blue Star Q4 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 160 cr; declares dividend of Rs 9/sh

Blue Star Q4 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 160 cr; declares dividend of Rs 9/sh

Dabur India slides as Q4 PAT tanks 8% YoY to Rs 313 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.25/sh

Dabur India slides as Q4 PAT tanks 8% YoY to Rs 313 cr; declares dividend of Rs 5.25/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchGSEB SSC Class 10th ResultsStocks to buy todayGold-Silver Price TodayTN Board Class 12th Results 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon