M&M production climbs 20% YoY in April'25

M&M production climbs 20% YoY in April'25

Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said that its total production jumped 20.26% to 85,925 units in the month of April 2025, compared with 71,445 units produced in the same period last year.

The auto major's total sales stood at 80,789 units in April 2025, registering a growth of 17.74% on a YoY basis.

The exports surged 82.06% YoY to 4,381 units in April 2025.

M&M Group enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India. It is the world's largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

 

The auto major's standalone net profit surged 21.85% to Rs 2,437.14 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 2,000.07 crore recorded in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 24.50% year on year (YoY) to Rs 31,353.40 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

First Published: May 08 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

