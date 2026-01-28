D & H India consolidated net profit rises 43.79% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.23% to Rs 61.95 crore

Net profit of D & H India rose 43.79% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.23% to Rs 61.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 55.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.61.9555.208.437.523.842.982.992.112.431.69

Powered by Capital Market - Live News