PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 875.38 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 28.81% to Rs 188.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 875.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 638.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

