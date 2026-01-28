Wednesday, January 28, 2026 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

PC Jeweller standalone net profit rises 28.81% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 37.05% to Rs 875.38 crore

Net profit of PC Jeweller rose 28.81% to Rs 188.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 146.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.05% to Rs 875.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 638.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales875.38638.73 37 OPM %22.7917.24 -PBDT194.46151.13 29 PBT189.24146.29 29 NP188.34146.21 29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

