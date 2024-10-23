Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Dai-ichi Karkaria reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 4.85% to Rs 36.75 crore

Net loss of Dai-ichi Karkaria reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net profit of Rs 14.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.85% to Rs 36.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales36.7535.05 5 OPM %4.654.65 -PBDT2.331.55 50 PBT-0.25-0.75 67 NP-0.2314.60 PL

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 5:47 PM IST

