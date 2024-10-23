AU Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 42.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 54.51% to Rs 3910.61 croreNet profit of AU Small Finance Bank rose 42.15% to Rs 571.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 401.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 54.51% to Rs 3910.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2531.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income3910.612531.05 55 OPM %52.6055.67 -PBDT758.78533.38 42 PBT758.78533.38 42 NP571.21401.83 42
