Dalal Street Investments standalone net profit rises 9.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of Dalal Street Investments rose 9.09% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.400.36 11 OPM %42.5041.67 -PBDT0.390.38 3 PBT0.360.37 -3 NP0.360.33 9
