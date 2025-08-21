Dalmia Bharat Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 322.81% to Rs 44.86 croreNet Loss of Dalmia Bharat Refractories reported to Rs 35.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 322.81% to Rs 44.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales44.8610.61 323 OPM %-79.07-37.70 -PBDT-35.47-3.57 -894 PBT-35.47-8.24 -330 NP-35.47-8.16 -335
