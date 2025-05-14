Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries standalone net profit rises 125.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.71% to Rs 1017.87 croreNet profit of Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries rose 125.93% to Rs 206.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 91.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.71% to Rs 1017.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 750.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.94% to Rs 386.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 272.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 29.19% to Rs 3745.79 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2899.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1017.87750.04 36 3745.792899.37 29 OPM %19.1015.83 -12.5214.20 - PBDT198.65139.94 42 480.55490.37 -2 PBT160.94106.54 51 349.71363.41 -4 NP206.3291.32 126 386.75272.47 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content